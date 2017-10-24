New Asantefuohene outdoored in Australia

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: Martin Kwakwa Sannah

2017-10-23

A new Asantefuohene of Australia and five divisional chiefs have been installed at a colourful ceremony in Sydney.

Nana Owusu Akyaw Mensah Aborampah was sworn in on Saturday 21 October 2017 by Nana Oppong Agyare Kyekyeku of Krofrom Adumasa, who represented Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Hundreds of Ghanaians, Africans and friends of Ghana filled a large hall for the ceremony and a dinner hosted by Asanteman Association of Australia.

After he swore the oath of allegiance to Asanteman and to the assembled guests, Nana Mensah Aborampa emphasised the need for Ghanaians to hold high their cultural heritage even though they were a long way away from their homeland.

“Many of us here have settled in Australia for many years, but we’re still ambassadors of Asante, Ghana and Africa, and we must at all times uphold the good name of our homeland”, he said.

He asked all Ghanaians to come together in unity and build a strong community in which every member will be their neighbour’s keeper.

“The beautiful traditional dances and the many beautiful kente outfits everyone has put on attests to the fact that we’re keen to maintain our African personality”.

Nana Aborampa, from Bekwai Dominase in the Adansi District of Ghana, is the fourth Asantefuohene of Australia.

Five divisional chiefs later swore the oath of allegiance to him.



They were Krontihene Nana Obiri Yeboah of Adansi Fomena, Gyasehene Nana Addai Mununkum of Ejisu Kwaso, Nana Sanaahene Yaw Adu Gyamfi of Achiase Kwabre, Nana Akwasi Agyemang Tutumrika and Akyeamehene Nana Wiafe Akenten of Offinso.

Ohemaa Nana Akyaa Oyiakwan graced the occasion with her royal presence.

Also present at the ceremony were local government officials, Ghanaian diplomats from the Ghana High Commission in Canberra, Ghana’s honorary consul in Sydney and representatives of other ethnic communities in Ghana.

The major event sponsor was money transfer company WorldRemit.