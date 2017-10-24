My mother jubilated over my defeat – Bukom Banku

Bukom Banku defeated by Bastie Samir in 7th round <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508837015_828_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Bukom-based boxer, Braimah Issah Kamoko says he was shocked to see his own mother join other women to jubilate over his defeat to Bastie Samir.

According to him, most women were happy he lost the bout but one striking thing that left him thinking was how his mother who should have consoled him was beaming with smiles the following morning.

“Every women I met today is happy I lost the bout including my mother. “I accept that Bastie has beaten me, even President John Dramani Mahama lost a General Election. “I’ve closed my ear drum so if you insult me, I don’t care.”

Bukom Banku 37, lost his first ever professional fight after his 30th fight, whilst Bastie Samir who remains unbeaten at 16 fights.

Samir, 31, handed him a seventh round knockout in a non-title Cruiser weight contest at the Bukom Boxing Arena in the late hours of Saturday and urged him to call for a rematch if he is unsatisfied with the beatings he suffered.

