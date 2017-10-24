MP calls for UN intervention in Kenya

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu in the Central Region, Afenyo Markin, is requesting UN intervention less than 48 hours to the presidential re-run in Kenya.

“…If Kenya is able to celebrate its democracy, all of us would be comfortable, but if the worse happens, Mr Speaker, the world will be affected, and that we shouldn’t take for granted,” Mr Markin said in his submission during the parliamentary session on Tuesday, October 24.

The BBC reported on October 23 that about 70 people have been killed in violence since the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of elections on 8 August.

The Supreme Court of Appeal annulled his victory, saying the poll was marred by irregularities and illegalities, however, main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, insists nothing has changed hence his decision to boycott the re-run.

The private legal practitioner said he visited West African country, Liberia, recently and realised there is no value in war.

“I, therefore, make a call on the United Nations to be more proactive in ensuring that there is peace in our world,” he added.