Matthew Amoah celebrated by Dortmund on birthday

Former Black Stars striker Matthew Amoah was celebrated by his former club Borrusia Dortmund on his 37th birthday.

The striker who played for the club for two years in the mid 2000’s where he made 17 senior appearances for the German giants.

Matthew Amoah was part of Ghana’s team that qualified for the 2006 world Cup in Germany and turns 37 on October 24.

The striker currently plays in the lower tier of Dutch football.

Dortmund took to twitter to share in the day with the veteran attacker.

Amoah moved on to and signed a three-year deal with Eredivisie’s NAC Breda on 3 July 2007, after a medical. The former Vitesse forward returned to the Netherlands after a lack of first-team opportunities at Dortmund.

