Mas-Ud Dramani not surprised by Black Queens huge defeat to France

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-24

Black Queens coach Mas-Ud Dramani is not surprised by his team’s 8-0 thumping by France in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The African giants collapsed in the second half, shipping in seven goals after conceding just a goal in the first stanza in Reims.

The humiliating defeat has unmasked the poor state of women football in Ghana.

But coach Mas-Ud Dramani is refusing to blame his players for the horrific showing against the European powerhouse.

“I think in football these kind of football are likely to happen when you build a new team. And when you play an experience team you must respect the forces of the opponent,” he said

“We had our goals, not thinking about the scoreline but thinking about how we wanted to play,( having in mind) what the team went through.

“This team was just gathered two weeks ago and we have professional players who joined just two days ago.”

The Black Queens have been preparing for the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship to be hosted in Ghana.