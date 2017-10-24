Major Mahama Bill presented to Parliament

Dominic Nitiwul, Defence Minister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508874913_954_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Government has laid before Parliament, the Major Mahama Trust Fund Bill for consideration.

Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, laid the Bill on Tuesday, October 24 in fulfilment of President Akufo-Addo’s promise that the state will cater for the spouse and children of the slain soldier who was lynched by a mob in Denkyira Boasi, now New Oboase.

Major Mahama was the commander of a military detachment stationed at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region to check the activities of illegal miners, popularly known as galamseyers.

He was lynched on suspicion that he was an armed robber, after a group of residents from whom he asked for directions during a Monday, May 29 dawn jogging session, spotted a pistol on him.

Government promised a Trust Fund to help the family of the deceased with a seed fund of GHS500,000, with President Akufo-Addo also pledging some GHS 50,000 from his personal coffers to the bereaved family.

