Majeed Waris reveals love for snakes as a hobby

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Abdul Waris does not care about how Ghanaians perceive him following revelations of a scary aspect of his life by disclosing his love for snakes as a hobby.

The Lorient forward took to social media to post of a photo of himself and a python at the beach during his leisure claiming that is his hobby.

With many Ghanaians having a phobia for snakes, the swift attacker appears to leave an indelible image in the minds of many who follow him.

Known by close pals as ‘The Scorpion King’ Waris seem to keep a special pot of love for snakes in his heart.

Waris, who has been tipped by Lorient coach to power the side back into the League One is known to be a sarcastic personality in his private life by those closer to him.

