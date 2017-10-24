Kwame Sefa Kayi will be Ghana’s youngest President – Prophet Amankwaa

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

“After President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo another President will come. The third President is going to be the youngest President, and the President God has chosen which is the young man is Kwame Sefa Kayi,” a prophecy has revealed.

At a church prayer meeting led by Prophet Samuel Okyere Amankwaa, he disclosed that “he (Kwame Sefa Kayi) will not do campaign, they will go and fetch him and they will give him the mandate”.

The prophecy went ahead to state that Kwame Sefa Kayi has been chosen by God for Presidency to be the youngest man to lead for 8-years in government.

The head pastor of Empire of Prayer Ministries Prophet Samuel Okyere admonished the seasoned broadcast journalist and public speaker to order his steps and tread cautiously because “he will be one of the presidents Ghanaians will love so much”

Kwami Sefa Kayi is currently the host of Peace FM’s morning show, popularly known as Kokrokoo.

In recent times there have been assertions by a number of individuals in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), that the celebrated broadcast journalist has affiliations to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP). Some have also accused him of going soft and silent on issues regarding the incumbent party.

Consequently Mr. Sefa Kayi has been sighted moderating some government events.