Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to remove unapproved kiosks, structures in Kumasi

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-10-24

Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Osei Assibey Antwi has tasked all Town Council members to remove unapproved structures and kiosks scattered across the metropolis.

He expressed worry about the increasing number of kiosks in Kumasi, which he said has significantly contributed to congestion in the city.

“Thirty 30 years back, you can’t count this number of kiosks on our streets but now all our streets are full of unapproved structures and kiosks even places which were not meant for kiosks have now taken over by kiosks and is your duty to clear this structures” He said Kumasi can only reclaim its past glory if the Town Council members work very hard.

Mr. Antwi said this at inauguration and swearing-in of 21 Town Councils of the Kumasi metropolitan Assembly on Monday.

“You functions do not offer you the luxury to make laws or enact laws but to complement the work of the Assembly and the sub metro councils in order to fully meet the developmental aspirations of the people of the Kumasi metropolis,” he reminded them.

He also called on sub metro chairmen and the Councils to support the KMA in collecting revenue in the metropolis to increase their daily collection to help the Assembly undertakes it developmental project.

By way of motivation, he said 50 per cent of the revenue to be collected would be retained by the various Town Councils to initiate projects that meet their town’s aspirations.

He revealed the revenue unit of the Assembly is undergoing restructuring so as to plug all loopholes and leakages that have bedevilled the revenue collection unit leading to loss of revenues payable to the Assembly.