Journalists behind my arrest – Akua Donkor

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-24

Founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party(GFP), Akua Donkor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508849101_910_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party(GFP), Madam Akua Donkor who is under police investigation for defrauding one trader, Ama Yeboah of GH¢10,500 has accused journalists of being behind her arrest.

“Journalists from Otec FM in Kumasi and Dormaa Ahenkro in Brong Ahafo Region and I suspect some will come from Nhyira Fm are behind my arrest”, she alleged in an interview with Aduanaba Kofi Asante Enning, host of Nhyira FM’s morning show.

Madam Akua Donkor was invited yesterday by the Ashanti Regional Police and later handed to the Tafo Pankrono Divisional Police over allegations of fraud lodged against her.

According to the complainant, she bought a parcel of land from Madam Donkor in 2009 but has not been able to develop the property as the politicians family will not allow her to step foot on the said land.

Madam Ama Yeboah said several pleas to Akua Donkor to intervene in the matter have proved futile.

She, therefore, reported the matter to the police after getting a tip-off that the politician was in Kumasi on Monday.

The statement of the accused was taken but later granted bail.

She, however, indicates that she has not perpetuated any fraud as being reported by the media indicating that the stories are being concocted to ruin her hard-won reputation.