Journalism becoming useless to many because of lies – Kwame Adinkra

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-24

Luther King Kwame Adinkra, Broadcast journalist and Abusua FM’s morning show host <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508835128_328_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Award-winning broadcast journalist and host of Kumasi-based Abusua FM’s morning show, Luther King Kwame Adinkra has attacked poor journalism in the country.

He observed that instead of media practitioners being the forth estate of the realm by keeping their watchdog role, some practitioners in the pursuit of their personal agenda relegate their core mandate to the background.

According to the respected media icon, some practitioners are using the media to prosecute their personal agenda than to help the suffering masses which has a dent on the profession.

“Be professional …do not emulate bad practices of others”, he admonished student journalists of Oxford Institute of Business and Journalism in Kumasi at an orientation for 135 freshers.

“Journalism today is becoming useless and enemy to many people all in the name of free speech”, the celebrated broadcast expressed worry.

“The so-called journalists peddle falsehood against individual without evidence for reasons best known to them. And this is not what journalism is meant for”, the host of Abusua Nkommo pointed out.

Mr. Kwame Adinkra who spoke on best practices of journalism urged the students to do away with attitudes likely to dent their credibility and the profession.

“Use journalism to promote development in your locality. Do not be money conscious. …it will destroy your future”, the senior journalist advised.

Executive Director of the Institute, Mr. Kofi Asante Ennin revealed the Institute has now received accreditation from National Board and Professional Technician Examinations (NABTEX) as a tertiary institution to run the programs in the school.

“Oxford Institute of Business and Journalism has accreditation to run programs you are here to study for your future”, the Executive Director revealed to the freshers allaying fears the school has no accreditation to operate.

Mr. Kofi Asante Ennin therefore asked the students to maintain high academic discipline and eschew examination malpractices and other bad practice on campus that will call for dismissal from the institution.