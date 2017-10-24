IPR Ghana holds Annual General Meeting in Kumasi

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

The Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana has held its 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week in Kumasi.

The two-day event which was the first of its kind to be held by the Institute outside Accra started with a student outreach programme at the Christian Service University College on Thursday October 19 and was climaxed with a meeting of Public Relations (PR) practitioners from across the width and breadth of the country on Friday 20th October.

A statement signed by Mr Charles Adjei Tetteh, the Executive Secretary of IPR Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the meeting discussed among other things the financial position of the sole body for Public Relations practitioners in Ghana as well as the trajectory of the PR profession in the country.

The statement said Madam Elaine Sam, President of IPR, in her keynote address envisioned an Institute which would be fully involved in efforts to grow an enduring democracy with a full complement of Ghanaian values.

It said the event also saw the induction of members who had been successful in the Institute’s 2017 accreditation programme.

The statement said in all 31 members were admitted into various membership categories with 19 as Associate members and 12 Accredited members.

The statement said Mr Benjamin Kweku Obeng Okyere Antwi of the Electricity Company of Ghana was adjudged the overall best student for the Associate level whereas Ms Harriet Osei of IFS financial services came on top of the Accredited level.

It added that all the executive members of the Institute were also given a new two years mandate to steer the affairs of the Institute with Madam Elaine Sam and Mawuko Afadzinu as President and Vice President respectively.