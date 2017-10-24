Group charges NPP National Council to reinstate Kwabena Agyepong

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are appealing to the National Council of the party to lift suspension placed on its elected National General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

According to the group, Mr. Agyepong has since his suspension complied with all the modalities, adding that Mr. Agyepong acted in good faith not to contest the decision of the party’s National Executive Council.

At a press conference held at the press center in Accra on October, 23, the group appealed to National Council, a constitutional organ of the party to review decisions of the National Executive Committee (NEC), to lift the suspension and restore Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong to his elected position.

The group which identifies itself with Tamale NPP also expressed displeasure towards some party big wigs who according to them are impeding to efforts to get the General Secretary reinstated.

“We are saddened by some of the unfortunate remarks and responses emanating from some executives of the party in the mainstream media since the issue made the news headlines last week.On the eve of the recent National Delegates conference in Cape Coast the acting Chairman Mr. Freddie Blay posited that it will be unwise to recall suspended executives. The 3rd Vice Chairman Mr. F F Anto also waded in recently reportedly saying that suspended executives cannot be reinstated”.

Similar sentiments have been expressed on a number of radio stations by a Deputy General Secretary of the party Nana Obiri Boahene.

Meanwhile President Akufo-Addo, former president Kufuor, the Acting Chairman, Mr. Freddie Blay and the Chairman of the Council of Elders Mr. C K Tedam have all been petitioned to reinstate Mr. Agyepong