Gov’t finding new ways to create jobs for the youth despite IMF restrictions – YEA Boss

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justine Kodua Frimpong, has said government is finding new ways to create jobs for Ghanaian youth despite International Monetary Fund (IMF) restrictions.

He gave the assurance during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Local Government Services in Accra Tuesday.

Restriction was placed on government to halt public sector employments after it entered into a 3-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) agreement with the World Bank in 2015.

But, the YEA boss said, although government is working on the clock to get out of that arrangement, it cannot withstand the current unemployment situation in the country.

He said currently, there are vacancies in the public sectors but government unable to employ due to the IMF policy.

“This is why government says although it is making moves to adjust the agreement, the unemployed youth must be catered for”.

To that effect, YEA has initiated the graduate internship module to, in the meantime enroll the unemployed in the local government services, to be fully employed in due time.

“We are using Local Government Service as a start-up point whereby we equally agree that most district assemblies, municipal and metropolitan offices are understaffed and certainly need the human capital to augment their day- to- day activities.”

According to him, the move will augment the staff strength of a district, municipal and metropolitan assemblies across the country