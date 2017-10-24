Government to cater for Mahama’s widow untill she remarries

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: Classfmonline.com

2017-10-24

Late Captain Mahama’s widow, Barbara Mahama <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508885702_398_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Government is expected to provide for the wife of the late Major Maxwell Mahama untill she finds another husband, a memo sighted by ClassFMonline.com has revealed.

Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, laid the Major Mahama Trust Fund Bill on Tuesday, October 24 in fulfilment of President Akufo-Addo’s promise that the state will cater for the spouse and children of the slain soldier who was lynched by a mob in Denkyira Boasi, now New Oboase.

However, a memo available to Class FM explains that: “The Bill, with the sole object of catering adequately for the widow of the late officer until she remarries, and catering adequately for the children of the late officer, will therefore ensure that all moneys intended for the welfare and upkeep generally, and particularly the education of the infant children of the late officer, are properly administered by a Board of Trustees who have a fiduciary relationship with the beneficiaries of the Fund and the Republic of Ghana.”

Major Mahama was the commander of a military detachment stationed at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region to check the activities of illegal miners, popularly known as galamseyers.

He was lynched on suspicion that he was an armed robber, after a group of residents from whom he asked for directions during a Monday, May 29 dawn jogging session, spotted a pistol on him.

Government promised a Trust Fund to help the family of the deceased with a seed fund of GHS 500,000, with President Akufo-Addo also pledging some GHS 50,000 from his personal coffers to the bereaved family.