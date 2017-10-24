Ghana did not participate in Best FIFA Awards voting

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

As the world voted for Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane as the best men’s player and coach of the year ahead of Monday’s Best FIFA Football Awards in London, it has emerged that Ghana did not participate in the voting process.

Typically, the captains and coaches of all countries under FIFA will choose their picks for the top awards in terms of players and coaches.

But a closer look at the voting list as published by FIFA after the event in London reveals that Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and head coach Kwesi Appiah were not on the list.

FIFA went ahead to publish the names of the various football associations and federations which could not vote.

The federations of Guatemala and Kuwait were listed as being suspended and therefore, could not vote.

Officials of the Ghana Football Association, when contacted by Citi Sports, could not state why Ghana missed the voting process.

Below is the full list of awardees on the night:

Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Women’s Player: Lieke Martens

Men’s Coach: Zinedine Zidane

Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Puskás Award: Olivier Giroud

Fan Award: Celtic supporters

Fair Play Award: Francis Kone

World 11: Gianluigi Buffon; Dani Alves, Leonardo Bonucci, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta, Luka Modric; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar.