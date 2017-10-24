Ga rumpus: Leave Mahama out – Latse camp

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-24

The camp of Nii Tackie Adama Latse II, the Ga Mantse whose legitimacy has been challenged by another rival chief of the Ga State, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has stated that former President John Mahama is not the cause of the chieftaincy fracas in the Ga State.

A former Member of Parliament for Ododiododiodoo and now spokesperson for the Adama Latse’s camp, Jonathan Tackie Commey, has said they are aware of claims that Mr Mahama was the root cause of the chieftaincy dissensions within the Ga State.

Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Tuesday, October 24 Mr Tackie Commey said: “We are aware that they have always been saying that Nii Adama Latse and the other kingmakers were being supported by His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC party. I want to stand here and say that it is never true.

“Nii Adama Latse’s enstoolment went through the legal way, it went through the Traditional Council, the Regional House and the National House of Chiefs and they are vested with the authority. So are they now telling us the very Traditional Council where they performed their ceremony yesterday and the other bodies are all politicians?”

He added: “Nii Adama Latse was enstooled in 2011 and President Mahama took office as President of the Republic in 2012, so he has been enstooled before President Mahama became the President of the Republic.

“Since President Mahama came in 2012, as a President he normally goes round all the regions to pay a visit just like our revered President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently went to the North and other areas. Since 2012, President Mahama went through all the regional houses of chiefs and wherever he goes in the region, the first point of call is the Paramount Chief of that area, having been received before he does whatever he wants to do in that region.

“I can tell you that since 2012, when President Mahama was the President, he never paid a visit to the Ga Mantse’s Palace where the Ga Mantse was the President until December 2016, when the campaign was going on.

“When he came and decided to read a speech, the first pronouncement President Mahama made was that he was happy that he had been able to put his foot into the Ga Mantse Palace. Because of the litigations, he didn’t want to meddle in the affairs of the Ga State so he decided not to come there.”