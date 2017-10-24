Former second lady builds classroom block for raffiki orphanage

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: Carl Mazing

Mrs. Amissah-Arthur said it is her utmost desire is to see children get the best of education

Former second lady, Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur on Tuesday 24th October donated a classroom block to the Raffiki orphanage center in winneba.

As part of the 10years anniversary of the orphanage, Mrs. Amissah-Arthur donated a newly built JSS block with a Library and a fully furnished ICT Centre to them.

To dedicate the building to the school, Mrs Amissah-Arthur was accompanied by her husband, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Reverend Titus Awotwe Pratt and other audacious men of God.

Raffiki, is a Christian charitable institution established by the Winneba Circuit of the Methodist Church in the Efutu Metropolitan to provide education for impoverished, marginalized, socially neglected and children deprived of their rights.

In an interview, Mrs. Amissah-Arthur said it is her aim to see children being treated with care, because they are of topmost priority to their parents.



“Children are the future leaders and I am someone who believes in growing with the young generation in the area of health care delivery,” she said.

On his part the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist church of Ghana, Most Reverend Titus Awotwe Pratt lauded the efforts of the former second family for their numerous contributions to the church and other less privileged people in society.