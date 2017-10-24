Five departed Osu ‘Mantsemei’ given royal farewell

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Reverend Canon Samuel Ofei Ankrah of the Anglican Diocese of Accra has called on Ghanaians to revere their chiefs and to support them to build their communities.

He said there is the need for people to do the right thing by paying their taxes and levies to assist the chiefs who are ordained by God and are agents for our good (Romans 13:3-4).

Rev Canon Ankrah called on chiefs not to be deterred by criticisms and insults but rather stand firm in the Lord to continue with their good services to the people (Matthew 5:11-12).

Rev Canon Ankrah gave the advice when he delivered a sermon at a royal farewell and church service held by the Osu Traditional Council for five departed Osu mantsemei (chiefs) who ruled from 1961 to 1982 in remembrance of their contributions to society.

The late chiefs were Nii Nortey Dowuona III, aka Mantse Nortey Kwashie – 1916-1931; Mantse Nii Noi Owuo II, 1931-1948; Nii Noi Dowuona IV, aka Noi Roman – 1951-1963; Nii Narteh Dowuona V, 1963-1969; and Mantse Nii Nortei Owuo III, aka Jonathan – 1970-1982.

The biographies and the achievements of the late chiefs were read at the function by their family representatives.

The late Nii Dowuona III, who was described as a peace maker, was a blacksmith who dealt in gold and silver and became chief of Osu in 1916.

It was through his initiative that the land for the present Osu Palace was released in 1930 and it was during his reign that Osu lands were given out to the colonial government institutions and for residential and offices for European companies among others.

He ensured that the boundaries of Osu Paramount Stool Land was properly demarcated and registered and was accepted by the colonial government.

Late Nii Noi Owuo II, was installed chief in 1931 and he paved the way for the construction of Osu Mantse Palace while the late Nii Noi Dowuona IV aka Noi Roman became chief of Osu in 1951. He was educationists who contributed to education in Osu and beyond.

Late Nii Narteh Dowuona V, described as a unifier, was installed the chief of Osu in 1963 and aided in the first renovation of the Osu Mantse Palace and saw the demarcation of Haatso and Papao boundaries. He played a major role in the unification of Nii Narteh Kortu Family Nii Noi Roman Dowuona.

Late Mantse Nii Nortei Owuo III, aka Jonathan became chief of Osu in 1970 and was described as the finest Osu Mantse, neat, soft spoken and strict, but very social person. He was the Chairman of the Steering Committee that started the process of granting other Ga State the paramount status.

He produced documentary and oral evidence concerning Osu history to the Ga Traditional Council Committee of Inquiry to facilitate the process leading to the attainment of paramouncy status of Osu, La, Teshie, Nungua and Tema.

He also pursued cases involving Osu lands which were wrongly taken by government, individuals and corporate bodies without any compensations paid to the Osu Stool.

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the current Osu Mantse, who also doubles as the President of the Traditional Council and the President of the Greater Accra Regional House Chiefs, is the principal chief mourner of the occasion.

He is known in private life as Michael Dowuona-Owoo and was born on November 7, 1963 at Adabraka in Accra to Nii Dowuona from Dowuona We of Osu Kinkawe and Madam Grace from the Wellington family of Osu Alata.

On May 4, 2007, the Owuo Royal Family and Dowuona Royal Family agreed and Michale Nii Dowuona-Owoo was selected and installed by Kingmakers (Dzaase) of the Osu Stool by the stool name Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI as the current occupant of the Osu Mantse stool after all customary rites were performed by the Kingmakers (Dzaase) and the Osu Klottey Wulomo.

The paramountcy status of Osu Stool was restored on April 27, 2012 while Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI was gazetted by the National House of Chiefs (Kumasi) after a National House of Chiefs Research Committee sitting and in the same year the Osu Traditonal Council was established.

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona was inducted into the membership of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in 2012 and was nominated to represent the region at the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi in the same year.

After four years he was nominated and is currently the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs which gives him automatic representation of the region at the National House of Chiefs with other four other members and sits on committees such as the National House (Standing Committee), National House (Judicial Committee) and National Lands Commission Board as a member.

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona has put in place an initiative called “Osu Mantse Community Development Initiative”(OMANCODI) which seeks to support the Stool in its socio-economic development plan for the people of Osu.

This has creditably supported him to receive awards such as Distinguished Fellow of Africa in 2012, Nanayaa Most personality Award 2015/2016 and the CIDA Fellow in 2016.

He is a graduate from the Cambridge University International and holds a certificate from the African Transformational Leadership Institute USA.