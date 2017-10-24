FDA impounds over 2800 cartons of bad chicken

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Over 2,800 cartons of chicken has been impounded at a secret warehouse in Accra

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has revealed that the unwholesome chicken was cleared from the Tema ports against the orders of the authority by some unknown faces.

Official in charge of public affairs at the FDA says the move to crack down on this carton of chicken is mainly due to the bad name of the very company which imports the said consumables stating that they had earlier been prosecuted for imported unwholesome chicken.

“What we did was that, we called the clearing agent, and he told us that the product was in Techiman, so we called our office immediately in Brong Ahafo to start making investigations on the product, only for us to go back to the warehouse to notice that the clearing agent gave us wrong information,” he stated in an interview with the media.

This development follows a similar one regarding the importation of cartons of contaminated mackerel to Ghana. This was after the authority destroyed over 4000 cartons of the rotten canned tuna at Mile 7 in Accra. The name of this mackerel is Asahi Mackerel and it was imported by this company called Dotsisco Ventures.

Reports indicate the contaminated fish was also being sent to neighbouring countries like Togo thus diverted into the Ghana market by some unscrupulous persons. FDA is therefore warning the general public against the consumption of suspicious mackerel in the market.