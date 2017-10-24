Emirates offer special fare and package to Dubai

Business News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Emirates is offering Ghanaian travellers the opportunity to visit Dubai with a special Economy and Business Class return airfare that includes a free third piece of luggage of up to 23 kg.



Under the special offer, an Economy Class ticket from Accra to Dubai would cost $579 and Business Class, $4,449.

A statement issued by Emirates and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the fare offer is for a limited time only and tickets must be booked between 23 October and 10 November 2017.

It said the cost of the ticket includes airport taxes, seasonality and blackout dates apply, as well as other terms and conditions.

The statement said, Emirates, voted by travellers as the Best Airline in the World in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, the airline is offering a free third piece of luggage of up to 23kg for Economy Class and up to 32kg for Business Class.

“This is in addition to the current allowance of two pieces of up to 23kg in Economy Class and two piece of up to 32kg in Business Class.

“With year-round sunshine, world-class shopping and restaurants, stunning beaches and iconic buildings, Dubai offers something for the whole family.

“Visitors to Dubai can also experience some of the city’s newest attractions, including the must-see places like Dubai Parks and Resorts, featuring three theme parks: Bollywood Parks Dubai, Motiongate Dubai, as well as the region’s first Legoland Park and Legoland Water Park.

“The city also offers a wide range of accommodation to suit all budgets.

The statement said on all Emirates’ flights, customers can look forward to hours of entertainment on the airline’s ice system, which offers over 2,500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment, from the latest movies, music, audio books and games, as well as family friendly products and services for children, including complimentary toys, kids’ meals and movies, priority boarding for families and the use of free strollers at Dubai International Airport.

It said in addition to the on-board comforts and products, customers will experience the world famous hospitality from Emirates’ multinational cabin crew while enjoying chef prepared regional and international cuisine, using the freshest ingredients, accompanied by a wide range of complimentary wines and beverages.

“Emirates fly daily from the Kotoka International Airport to Dubai.