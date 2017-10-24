Egypt withdraws from CHAN | Sports News 2017-10-24

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has withdrawn from participating in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN), scheduled for January in Morocco.

The African Football governing body Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) announced last week that Morocco has replaced Kenya as the hosts of the biennial competition after Kenya was stripped off the hosting rights.

Following the naming of Morocco as hosts, Egypt, who were beaten by Morocco in the Northern Zone playoffs, qualified for the tournament, which allows the participation of locally-based players only.

“We have sent an official letter to the African Football Confederation (CAF), informing them that we will not be able to take part in the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN),” Egypt FA executive Director Tharwat Sweilam said.

“The reason for the apology is that we can’t stop the Premier League, especially as the tournament is being played outside the FIFA international agenda.

“There are special youth players such as Ahmed Fetouh of Zamalek, Al Ahly’s Akram Tawfik, Karim Nedved and Ahmed Ramadan Beckham, but they will join the Olympic team and at the same time they are registered with their teams in the Premier League,” he added.

If the request of the EFA is granted, CAF will replace Egypt with another country to complete the 16 nations for the tournament.