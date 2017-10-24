ECG over billing: Kwadaso residents threaten legal action

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Some aggrieved residents of Kwadaso Nsuom in the Ashanti Region have threatened to sue the Electricity company of Ghana [E.C.G] over illegal billing.

The residents numbered about ten from different households have beard teeth at ECG, complaining bitterly, since it has given them “sleepless night” and also, their business have been affected.

“They have billed us ninety thousand Ghana CEDI’s [GHC90,000.00] for only a month, our previous bill was ranged from five hundred CEDI’s to eight hundred cedis, we are surprised to received this horrific bill this month”, they angrily expressed.

In addition, the residents have solemnly dared to take legal action against ECG, if their calls for rectification proves futile, though, their attempt to approach the officers for clarification didn’t beard fruits.

“Our businesses are collapsing, we can’t go to work because we fear to pay huge bills, we are prepared to go court or even demonstrate against them, the ECG, for such unlawful charges, we can’t sit here and pay this huge bills, how?”, they quizzed.

Moreover, the ECG Abuakwa branch has been mute on the unfortunate incidents, but in depth investigation indicate that, the officials of the ECG have adopted some illegal strategies to extort monies from their customers through over charging.

Sister Afriyie, one of the complainants appealed to the authorities to come to their aid in order to stop them from such unlawful charges.