Dr. Nduom to attend GFA Congress

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

2017-10-24

The bankroller of Elmina Sharks FC, Dr Paa Kwesi Ndoum will attend GFA Congress <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508855908_629_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The bankroller of Elmina Sharks FC, Dr Paa Kwesi Ndoum has confirmed that he will attend next year Ghana football Association Congress as he seeks to make sure right things are done to improve our local football.

Speaking to the media after his club won their last game of the season against Wa All Stars, the businessman cum politician said indicated that he will go to congress and talk on this which will help Ghana football.

“I will go to the Congress and talk, the league is not well, we all know is true. We went to Dormaa, the referee gave them a penalty at the final minutes of the game, the linesman said it was not a penalty, we suffered a lot,” Nduom stated

“We went to many places and late decisions were taken against, the GFA must start doing things well, So many things are not going well in the league.”

Dr. Nduom also talked about the need to get sponsorship for the clubs.

“Without Sponsors no club can pay their players well, if the GFA do their things in the right way, the club’s and the league will attract sponsorship which will help all the club and players. I don’t know how some of the club’s get money to run their clubs because the league is without sponsorship.” He added.