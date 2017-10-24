Director-General of SEC calls for investor confidence in the Capital Market

Business News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Mr Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, the Director-General of the Ghana Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), has called on the investor community to have confidence in the instruments of the Capital Market.

He said the Capital Market was critical in the growth and development of any given economy.

Mr Tetteh said this in an interview during the launch of the Ghana Securities Industry Association (GSIA’s), Capital Market Week celebration from October 21-28, 2017.

The event is on the theme: “The Safety and Security of Ghana’s Financial Market.”

GSIA is a self-regulatory and non-profit membership organization of firms regulated by the SEC.

Mr Tetteh said the Commission was looking forward to a strong Capital Market operation to continue to boost investor confidence.

He said SEC would continue to strengthen the regulatory status of the Association for effective control of members.

Mr Reginald France, President of GSIA, said the event was held annually to create investor awareness on the Capital Market.

He said the event would also have the opportunity to engage with the policymakers and stakeholders to dialogue on how to address some of the challenges in the industry.

Mrs Marian Mensah, Head of Capital Market, Ministry of Finance said government would continue to support the Capital Market with favourable policies.

She commended the Management of GSIA for putting the programmes together to create the awareness on the Capital Market.

Dr Adu Anane Antwi, Former Director-General of SEC encouraged the Association to strive for excellence in the industry.

“I want them to continue with the Capital Market quiz nationwide,” he said.

Some of the activities planned for the week include Financial Literacy Education on Radio and Television, Capital Market Seminar, Capital Market Debate Programme for five Tertiary Institutions, Industry Awards Dinner and Special awards for GSIA Founding Members.