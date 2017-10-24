Defiled 4-year-old girl fights for her life as ‘gods’ declare suspect innocent

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-24

The suspect inserted his manhood in the girl in a toilet facility

The mother of a 4-year-old girl defiled by a community member at Assin Adadientem in the Central Region is calling for justice.



Distressed Monica Nyarko has accused a chief in the area of obstructing justice as she alleges the chief told her action cannot be taken against the accused.

According to her, the chief told her the community gods say the suspect is innocent.

Madam Nyarko told Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba at the St Francis-Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu that, her daughter could barely walk due to pain.



The little girl is unable to stand and the pain is taking a toll on her health as she looks drained with bandages of the intravenous therapy still in her hand.

Narrating what happened, Madam Nyarko said she had traveled for a funeral when the incident happened.



She discovered what happened when she was bathing her daughter upon her return, but the little girl protested because she was feeling pains.



When she asked what had happened, the girl told her mother one Kwabena had inserted his manhood in her in a toilet facility.

Kwabena reportedly sent the eight-year-old elder sister of the defiled girl to buy him a coconut and further warned the little girl inside the toilet not to respond when her sister comes back calling her.



He told her he would kill her with a stick if she responded. After the act, he carried her on his shoulder and dropped her at the back of her home because she could not walk.

The defiled girl bled for three days after the incident and could not pass urine until recently.

Madam Nyarko reported the incident to the chief of the area and reported the matter to a deity, which says the accused boy is innocent.



A journalist who resides in the area, Oscar Dadzie told Joy News rape is common in the Assin Fosu municipality.

“It is very rampant here. This year alone, a similar incident happened at Assin Ayitey in which a teacher defiled a 3-year-old child. Within a week, at Assin Lartey, a seven-month-old baby was defiled by her 24-year-old elder brother.

“Also, at Assin Adiembra, a 13-year-old pupil was defiled by a 52-year-old man. Then again in Assin Awireso, a 15-year-old girl was defiled by her stepfather in the bush as they were going to tap palm wine,” he recounted.



In another incident, the journalist said at Assin Manso, a 13-year-old iced water seller was gang-raped by three guys to the point of unconsciousness. She was dumped in the forest and her decomposed body was later found.

Again, last week a 16-year-old girl on her way to dump refuse was kidnapped and raped by a 32-year-old man for three days without food or water.



According to him, whenever such incidents happen, some of the chiefs sit and plan how to settle them without going to the police station.