Cybersecurity adviser outlines Ghana’s cybersecurity readiness

Business News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-23

The annual Cybersecurity Week aims to create awareness of cybersecurity and anti-cyber crime <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508822343_177_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, the Cybersecurity Adviser, Ministry of Communications, has outlined five key broad objectives towards improving Ghana’s cybersecurity readiness.

Speaking at the opening of the National Cybersecurity Week 2017 Celebration in Accra, Mr Antwi-Boasiako said these objectives were the drivers to secure Ghana’s digital journey.

He cited the development of an independent, sustainable multi-stakeholder institutional framework for Ghana’s cybersecurity based on international benchmarks and existing institutional arrangements.

Others are the development of the national cybersecurity capacities to protect the critical infrastructure and to respond to both existing and emerging cyber threats; and to develop a culture of cybersecurity in Ghana at the individual, organisational and government levels.

The rest are to support national institutions with a mandate on cybercrime/cybersecurity to develop their cybercrime and cybersecurity response capacities, consistent with their mandates; and to foster cybersecurity cooperation and partnerships at all levels- in-country, sub-regional and international.

The 2017 Cybersecurity Week on the theme “Securing Ghana’s Digital Journey,” was opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The annual Cybersecurity Week aims to create awareness of cybersecurity and anti-cyber crime initiatives and to build the capacity of different stakeholders within the cybersecurity ecosystem.

It also provides an opportunity for local and international stakeholders to engage and share ideas on cybersecurity initiatives being pursued within the industry and best practices.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako said Ghana’s cybersecurity readiness was rated below 35 per cent by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), which calls for serious business across all levels – people, businesses and government.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications said the Ministry, which had oversight responsibility for the government’s digitalisation agenda was actively working to ensure the success of the initiatives being implemented by government including the National Identification System, the National Digital Property Addressing System and a Number of E-government Projects.

“We recognise that ICTs are indispensable for development and have a cross cutting nature and we are determined to do our best to enable government’s vision of massive transformation of the economy through technology succeeds,” she stated.

Mr Robert P. Jackson, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, said the US was committed to supporting Ghana’s efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity capacity to enable Ghanaians to educate and prepare themselves through internet access to successfully compete in this 21st century economy; adding that, this would help lift Ghana’s economy to new heights.

Mr Manuel de Almeida Pereira of the Council of Europe called for cooperation among nations to combat the menace of cybercrimes.

Dr Isaias Barreto da Rosa, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Telecommunications and Information on Technologies, said his organisation envisages an ECOWAS of People, which seeks to establish a single digital market; adding that, in the global context, no development process or single digital market can thrive without a safe cyberspace in our region.

Mrs Rushnan Murtaza, the Country Director of UNICIEF, said the United Nations was committed to making the internet space safer and more secured for all.