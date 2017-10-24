Current mode of selling LPG is safer – LPG Marketers

This comes in the wake of explosions at gas filling stations in the country <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508830550_339_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Vice President of Association of LPG Marketing Companies, Gabriel Kumi said the current mode of selling LPG is better and safer than the proposed cylinder recirculation policy.

In the wake of explosions at gas filling stations, cabinet took a decision to implement the cylinder re-circulation programme whereby gas will no longer be filled at filling stations.

Instead, consumers will simply go to designated points with empty cylinders in exchange for pre-filled one.

Mr Kumi, however, believes the proposed system does not address the safety concerns.

