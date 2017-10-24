Clear illegal structures – KMA to town councils

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-23

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has tasked the newly inaugurated Town Councils to clear off illegal kiosks spreading around the city.

Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, said this at the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of the 21 Town Councils on Monday, October 23, 2017.

Speaking at the ceremony, he complained about the increasing number of kiosks spreading around the city, which he said has contributed to the city’s congestion.

Mr Antwi said about 30 years ago, such kiosks were not there, but noted that currently, places which were not meant for kiosks to be placed have now been taken over by kiosks.

He, therefore, tasked the Town Council to go round the city and make sure all the kiosks illegally placed are removed.

He also tasked the Town Council to help the city revenue collectors in the collection of tax to increase their daily collection and revenue.