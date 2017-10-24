CK Akunnor returns to Dreams FC after guiding Ashantigold to safety

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-24

Coach CK Akunnor

Coach CK Akunnor has returned to Dreams FC after guiding Ashantigold to preserve their top-flight status.

The former Ghana captain joined the miners on an emergency basis in April this year following the side’s downward spiral.

He has returned to his parent club but in a different capacity.

“I have finished my six-months contract with Ashantigold and I have returned to Dreams FC but not as a head coach,” he said

“I am taken a well deserved break to recharge for what lies ahead of me next season.

“I have re-joined the family and we hope to see what happens.”

Ashantigold thumped Premier League champions-elect Aduana Stars 4-2 on Sunday to safeguard their top-flight status after initial struggles.

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com – Ghana’s leading football news website. Click for more news.

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR