‘Brand Ghana’ must be embraced by all — Stakeholders

2017-10-24

Co-founder of Executive Women Network (EWN), Lucy Quist

Despite moves by governments over the years to make Ghana a strong brand, it is yet to be recognized globally as one.

The discussion on branding Ghana was at the centre of deliberations for the maiden annual conference of the Executive Women’s Network.

The maiden edition of the Executive Women’s Network annual conference saw the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo, as well as hundreds of top women CEOs and entrepreneurs of companies in Ghana, meet to deliberate on how Ghana can be rebranded to drive business growth.

The discussions were centered around four topics, moving from rhetoric to reality and execution, personal rebranding for growth influence and success, rebranding Ghana the perspective of millennials and Ghana as the preferred destination for investment, business and tourism.

Senior Partner of AB and David, Mr. David Ofosu-Dorte outlining some key strategies to make Brand Ghana an enviable brand stated that government must be interested.

“This is something we are all concerned about thus growth in respect of our individual enterprises as well as growth in respect of the nation. So policy of right is one of the factors that we must look at. Somebody may want to stay in America because he thinks the quality on light is better, it may or may not be true, it depends on your perception”.

The former Head of the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Robert Ebo Hinson was of the view that Ghana can only become a strong brand if the process of rebranding its image is embraced by the citizens.

“I think as Ghanaians we need to embark on certain national service excellent project before we go communicating that we are ready, because if these people come and they are not excited about what we are promising there will be a discrepancy between what we are saying and the services we will be delivering to make the promise of the brand come to pass. We need to take the soft side of the brand very seriously before we can move forward,” he said.

Chairperson of the Executive Women’s Network, Madam Freda Duplan on her part said women need to rebrand to enhance their business opportunities.

“It’s our promise to make this world a better place. We need a prosperous country and continent for our children and generations after them, certainly that future begins with changing our narrative in rebranding our country to foster business growth and foster good partnerships. If a business grows so will our economy ,” she said.

Meanwhile First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo who was the chairperson for the conference also advised women to get involved in issues of national concern.

The Executive Women’s Network is a nonprofit organization of women in senior management and executive positions in private organizations and women entrepreneurs .

Some members include the MD of Nestlé Ghana Limited Madam Freda Duplan, MD of Barclays Bank Ghana Madam Patience Akyianu, Group CEO of Media General Limited Madam Pearl Esua-Mensah, Former MD of Airtel Ghana Madam Lucy Quist, Former MD of Unilever Ghana Madam Maide Arkutu and the MD of Business and Financial Times Madam Edith Dankwa.