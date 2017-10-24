Be patient with government and your MPs – Deputy Minister advises NPP supporters

Politics of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

The Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah has called on supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are complaining of lack of jobs to exercise patience with the government and their Members of Parliament and instead of putting pressure on them for jobs.

He said it is not possible for the government to turn around the economy which was mismanaged by the previous administration in just ten months to give jobs hence the need for the supporters to give government more time to fix the economy.

Hon. Patrick Boamah who is also the Member of Parliament for Okai Koi Central in the Greater Accra assured that government is working very hard in a bid to restore the economy to create more jobs.

“Let me tell you that God demonstrated his goodness by delivering us from the mess created by the NDC in eight years…Do we want the government to clean the mess in just ten months? No! Because if we do that it will mean that we don’t respect God.

“So the party supporters who are complaining of lack of jobs should be patient,” he said.

Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah made the call when he addressed supporters of the NPP in Tema Newtown on Sunday, 22 October, 2017, during the commissioning of Tema East constituency office funded by the MP for the area Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover.

He also urged supporters of the party in Tema East to be patient with their Member of Parliament.

He indicated that the MP has been pushing hard to make sure that his constituents have good roads, good drinking water and jobs to do.

“The MP is suffering because of you so give him respect and so when you go on your knees in prayer offer prayers for him,” he stressed.