AMERI deal review waste of time – NDC communicator

A Communications team member of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], Alhaji Nasiru has strongly said that it is a waste of time for the NPP government to revisit the agreement signed under the AMERI Energy deal.

“I say this because they had their representatives in parliament when the dealings were undertaken in aid of solving our frequent power outages that rendered thousands unemployed,” he said.

“It is the reason why I suggest, they go to court if they believe the deal at the time was inflated and some aspects of the contracts kept by the then government were not declared in parliament,” he added.

The New Patriotic Party government is following up on its promise to review the AMERI power deal approved by Parliament in March 2015 under the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress government.

AMERI was to build the power plants, own and operate it for 5years before finally transferring it to the government of Ghana all at a total cost of $510m.

But the NPP MPs in Parliament after backing the deal in Parliament later raised red flags based on fresh information which they said proves the deal ‘doesn’t make sense’.

Now in power, the Akufo-Addo led government first formed a technical committee to review the deal.

NPP MP for Adansi Asokwa, KT Hammond is in Parliament push for the recession of the contract.

However, AMERI Energy has insisted its $510m price for a 230megawatts power plant is fair despite this government’s claim that the project was over-priced by $150million.

Alhaji Nasiru further expressed that “President Akufo-Addo and his government should completely cancel the current AMERI deal they claim was overcharged, bringing what they have got cheaper to serve the nation with electricity”.

“One thing I have realized with this government is that they always come up with issues against the previous government to surpass their negative acts being discussed in the public domain,” he added.