President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Accra for Niamey, Niger, to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region.

Member countries of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency are Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.

The West African leaders will be discussing ways to bring to fruition the sub-region’s efforts towards a single currency by the January 2020 deadline.

