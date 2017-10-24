Ahmed Toure hails Bechem United premiership stay

Ahmed Toure, Bechem United striker <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508857167_845_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Amed Toure has expressed his delight after helping Bechem United to stay in the Ghana Premier league for another season.

The former Asante Kotoko striker netted the only goal of the game against Olympics which secured Bechem United their stay in the Ghanaian topflight.

“I’m very happy for the win, it was not easy game, but we were determined to win. Me and my colleagues worked hard for this victory and we got it,” Toure told footballmadeinghana.com

“I want to thank the management and supporters of the club for their support. We wanted to win no matter the performance,”

The striker who scored this thirteen goals for Bechem United this season also mentioned that he was happy with his overall performance.

“I am very happy for my performance this season, my target was not to win the goalking, I missed about seven games but I still scored thirteen goals and I’m very happy.”

“ I went four games without scoring a goal but I was sure I will score today and I did that, I’m very happy for that and all my teammate who helped me.”

