Aduana coach Yusif Abubakar happy to win Ghana League title

Yusif Abubakar has admitted it is “a dream come true” after guiding Aduana Stars to their second league title as head coach.

Aduana Stars came closer to winning the premiership in each of the last two seasons, finishing second to Ashanti Gold SC in 2015 and Wa All Stars in 2016.

The former Hearts of Oak and Heart of Lions gaffer took over the Fire Boys after Romanian tactician Coiaba Aristica left the club after the end of the last season.

He insists winning the league at the end of the season was the main target of the club following their exploits in the previous two campaigns.

“Everybody wants to dream of success. If you dream of that and you get it, it is like a your dream come true since I was determined to win the league,” he stated.

“The team was second last season and I came to take over with 80% of the players available. If you fear to work, you wouldn’t like to the take the team.

“Taking over such a team even without a target, the target had been set already because they were second last time with almost 80% of the players around.

“They will expect nothing from you than to win the premiership at the end of the season.”

