Accra-Tema railway shuttle service suspended indefinitely

The Accra-Tema railway shuttle service has been suspended indefinitely.

According to the Railway Ministry, the decision is to allow investigation into the derailment of an Accra bound train from Tema at the Santana Train Station on Monday.

The Ministry has set up a three-member committee to investigate the accident which left 5 persons injured.

The committee members include; Deputy Railway Minister,Kweku Agyemang Boateng who’s the Chairman, Director, Regulations and Assurance at the Ghana Railway Authority, Lord Quansah and MD of the Authority, Michael Agyei Anyetei.

The committee is expected to submit its report on 6th November.

