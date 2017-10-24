Accra-Tema rail operations suspended; over 600 to be affected

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Some commuters who rely on rail transport are beginning to feel the impact after a train headed from Tema to Accra, derailed at Tesano in Accra.

About five passengers on board the train got injured and were rushed to the hospital after the accident. Four of them were treated and discharged, with the other still on admission.

Citi Business News checks reveal that about 600 commuters who use rail transport from the main railway station in Kantamanto in Accra, were on Monday forced to use road transport after the train derailed at Tesano.

The train normally leaves Tema at 6:30am through Asaprochona in Sakumono, then to Baatsona, Shangrila , Dzowulu, Achimota, Odo at the Kwame Nkrumah Cirlce, then to Kantamanto in Accra.

Commuters along these routes who are mostly traders and business owners, are already lamenting the impact as the situation is expected to last for about two days.

The Area Manager of the Ghana Railway Company Limited at the Kantamanto station, Abraham Kingsley Woode, told Citi Business News the development will adversely affect commuters.

“Yes, I think it will be a challenge, but we are working to get it back on the lines. It may take about two days. I don’t think it is a major difficulty getting it back,” he assured.

Meanwhile, some passengers told Citi Business News they still prefer rail transport despite the accident, due to the cost and the limited time it takes to reach their destinations.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, has constituted a 3-member committee to look into circumstances that led to the derailment of an Accra-bound train from Tema on Monday morning.

The committee, which is being chaired by the Deputy Railways Minister, Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng, is to complete work and present their report in 10 days, that is November 6th, 2017.