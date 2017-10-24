4 million Ghanaians are currently mad – Mental Health Authority

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

It has emerged that close to 4 million Ghanaians suffer mental health challenges in recent times, the Ghana Mental Health Authority has revealed.

This was revealed by the deputy chief executive officer of the authority who states that one in every four Ghanaian currently suffers mild to severe mental disorders.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of an NGO called Friends of mental health, Dr, Caroline Amissah revealed that these mental issues range from depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia with depression among others.

This worrying report comes on the backdrop of how government continues to place enough budget on issues of mental health.

“Last year for instance, the government did not release any funds for mental health services, while this year the government has not provided any drugs although GH¢500,000 had been released for the various mental health facilities,” Dr. Amissah revealed.

Mental health in Ghana remains one of the most troubling health concerns in the country with the only psychiatric hospital in the city of Accra said to have run out of logistics and medical staff.

In the capital city of Accra for example, health officials at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital have also threatened to lay down their tools following the failure of government to prioritise the issue of mental health.