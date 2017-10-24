200 cars for journalists benefited only 4 out of 34 – Botchwey C’ttee report

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Dr. Omane Boamah was Communications Minister in the Mahama administration

A copy of the Professor Botchwey Committee report intercepted by Joy News has revealed how vehicles meant for the Presidential Press Corps were not given to them.

Former Communications Minister in the Mahama administration has denied claims that vehicles intended for the press corps were not given to them.

Dr Omane Boamah said he has “absolutely no idea” about claims in the Kwesi Botchwey report intercepted by Joy News.

The report stated that “only 4 out of the 34 members of the Presidential Press Corps were given vehicles from a pool of about 200 vehicles available for distribution to the press corps and others.”

Dr Boamah whose name was linked to several allegations in the report doubted the authenticity of the report portions of which was read out on Joy FM.

He maintained that the party has not officially released the document, arguably the most coveted political report in the country.

The former Communications Minister described the claim of diverting cars for journos at the presidency and other allegations as “lies which have been peddled over a period by some calculated by journalists [and] some calculated by politicians.”

When asked if the politicians were within the party or from outside, he said, “you can look it from several angles…my position is that this is not a report that the NDC authored because the NDC has not made claim to this.”

“Thank God the NDC is doing what is necessary to put the party on a strong and sound footing,” he said.

According to the report, the Committee’s engagement with a section of the Press provided a window into the state of the party’s relations with the media. The following is a sampling of their views: There was a disconnect between the media, party and the government communication machinery.

Party spokesperson go and mess up with other stations and come to do damage control on Radio Gold

NDC disrespected its own media

NDC is intolerant of the media

NDC sponsored pro-NPP media who painted themselves as neutral

NDC had no patience to build neutral station

NDC press corps went through inhumane treatment under the party

President Mahama’s in-house communication team was squandering resources of the President meant for communication strategy

Ill-treatment of the media; no respect for the media

Presidential press corps was told by stand Dogbe that they were not part of the ‘system’ and that they were privileged to be part of the presidential press corps

Quarterly stipend meant for the press corps was not disclosed until August 30, 2016

Only 4 out of the 34 members of the Presidential Press Corps were given vehicles from a pool of about 200 vehicles available for distribution to the press corps and others.

Dr Omane Boamah and Stan Dogbe were the President’s undoing. The President was virtually naked with the two around him.

Stan Dogbe smashed a pressman’s recorder on one occasion and slapped another.

Stan Dogbe ‘edited’ money meant for victims of the accident involving the Presidential Press Corps from ¢50,000 that was supposed to be given to them to ¢5,000 and others got ¢10,000.

President never met his own presidential press corps among other views contributed to the party’s abysmal showing in the December 2016 election.