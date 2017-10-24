19 ‘doctors’ arrested for practising without certificate

The culprits are currently in the grips of the Police for not using authentic certificates <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508835755_40_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nineteen fake doctors have been arrested by the police after being found to be practising without proper medical certificates.

The Registrar of the Council, Dr. Eli Kwasi Atikpui, explained that some of the fake doctors have been practising since 2016 without medical certificates.

He noted that some of the culprits were also apprehended after patients raised alarms following a wrong prescription or another misdemeanour.

Touching on the subject, Atikpui said other fake doctors are also in the grips of the Police for not using their authentic certificates.

The Medical and Dental Council registerer said: “For others, we got to know them through leads while checking the authenticity of the certificates they presented when they applied for a job. ?”Others were also arrested because they prescribed wrong drugs and the physician followed up.”

