‘We will choose Asiedu Nketia over Kwabena Agyepong’ – Wontumi

Source: adomonline.com

2017-10-23

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi is certain that the suspended General Secretary of the ruling NPP Kwabena Agyei Agyepong will not be given back his post.

According to him, NPP will gladly accept the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia instead of Mr. Agyapong.

“I have said it before and will continue to say that Kwabena Agyepong has not shown remorse and therefore will not be called back to his position.

“He is actually behind the group calling for his return because he wants to now enjoy NPP’s victory without working for it and that is why I won’t allow that.

“We will rather accept Asiedu Nketia who led the NDC to lose the 2016 elections into the NPP if he wants to join our party than asking Kwabena Agyepong to come back” he said on Accra based Okay fm.

The vociferous Regional Chairman’s comments come after some constituency and polling station executives of the governing NPP, in the Brong Ahafo Region petitioned the party’s hierarchy for the reinstatement of Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

The petitioners contend that Mr Agyapong’s conduct towards the party even after his indefinite suspension in 2015 manifests an unwavering loyalty, which must be commended.

The NPP then in opposition suspended its 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, alongside Mr Agyapong after the duo rebelled against the party’s decision to indefinitely suspend its National Chairman, Paul Afoko.

Despite the suspension, Mr Agyepong has been spotted severally at NPP gatherings, including Nana Addo’s swearing-in and at the party’s national delegate’s conference at Cape Coast in the Central Region in August.

Irrespective of the appeal made by Brong Ahafo executives that the suspended General Secretary remains a resource to the party, Chairman Wontumi urged Kwabena Agyapong not to bother coming back to the NPP because he won’t be accepted.

“Kwabena is greedy and only interested in post in the NPP because we are in power now. He should not bother because we won’t accept him” he added.

Chairman Wontumi advised embattled Kwabena Agyepong to render an unqualified apology to the NPP and contribute his quota to the party’s development.