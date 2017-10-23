U17 World Cup: Ghana goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim apologize for Mali defeat

Danlad Ibrahim committed blunder in the 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Mali <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508762732_68_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana U17 goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has apologized for his blunder in the 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Mali at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup.

The Asante Kotoko player misjudged his rush off his goal line to make an attempted clearance outside his box but the ball dropped to an opponent.

Djemoussa Traore scored for the second goal as his long-range effort beat the back-tracking Ibrahim.

”sometimes when playing in the rains, the gloves get so wet and slippery,” Ibrahim told the GNA.

”I made my mind to push the ball out because I didn’t want to take the chance of trying to grab it. There was not so much power behind the ball and I didn’t get the movement of the ball well.

”It pains me a lot that the team couldn’t go beyond this stage. We had plans of taking the name of Ghana high in this competition but it didn’t work out.”

