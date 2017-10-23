Train crashes at Tesano | General News 2017-10-23

Train derails at Tesano leaving several injured <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508760819_373_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Several people are reported injured after an Accra-bound train from Nsawam was involved in an accident at Tesano.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday, October 23 at Tesano. No casualties have been reported.

An eye witness, Blakii, told Chief Jerry Forson on the Ghana Yensom show that several people were injured and have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

He said: “The accident occurred this morning. The police recruits who were training this morning met the accident and helped in conveying the victims to the hospital.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments