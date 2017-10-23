Traffic to be diverted on Tema Motorway from Tuesday

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Traffic on the Tema-bound stretch of the Accra-Tema motorway, will be diverted through the median from tomorrow [Tuesday].

This follows the successful completion of the Accra bound stretch of the eight-meter tunnel at Flower Pot, Spintex.

The Safety Manager of Sonitra, who are the contractors on the project, Owusu Prempeh, told Citi News‘ Caleb Kudah in an interview that motorists would be redirected through the median to allow work to begin on the second phase of the project.

“From tomorrow, motorists should bear in mind that the traffic direction, from Accra to Tema – the Tema-bound side – will be directed through the median to give way for the second phase to commence,” he said.

“We also appeal to motorists to still comply with the traffic regulations as they did the first time.” In April, the Ministry of Roads and Highways announced plans for the construction of the underground tunnel connecting East Legon to Spintex.

Work on the first section of the tunnel caused considerable gridlock on the stretch, frustrating the hundreds of motorists who ply the route.

There are fears that the new works could inconvenience motorists.

However, Owusu Prempeh stated that, the company had learnt from the challenges with the first phase of the project, and is putting measures in place to ensure that the effect on traffic flow is minimal.

He added that, they are also working on speeding the work on the second phase, as the first had taken over three months to be completed.

“This will not be [like] the first time. We realized the first problem we had, so we hope the second phase will not be like the first time, and that it will move faster than it did previously. We’ve realized the problems we encountered the first time, and we’ll try to change things,” he said.