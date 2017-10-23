Tonaton Mobile Week: Perfect time for that perfect phone

Business News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: Joel Lamptey

2017-10-23

Great news awaits all technology savvy enthusiasts, as Tonaton.com hosts its first ever mobile week.

The mobile week which is all about availing huge discounts on mobile phones and accessories will begin Monday, 23rd to Friday 27th of October 2017.

Speaking in an interview, Marketing Manager of Tonaton.com, Joel Lamptey noted that the Tonaton Mobile Week presents to mobile phone owners the opportunity to upgrade their mobile lifestyle at no extra cost.

He added, “Since the grand sale on mobile phones lasts for just a week, everyone should take advantage of the huge discounts we have offered and up their smartphone game”.

Top Quality Brands at Affordable Prices



This week is the time to gear up and avail the opportunity of grabbing amazing discounts on the best brands in the market namely, Apple, Samsung, Infinix, Doogee, Huawei and many others. Tonaton.com offers shoppers further discounts via its exclusive deals.

Moreover, the Mobile week sale offers discounts which enable shoppers to save to purchase mobile accessories such as chargers, earphones, power banks, mobile covers and many others to give phone users that complete smartphone experience.

“If you have had your eyes on a particular phone since a while but are on a tight budget or if you want to gift your loved one their favorite mobile phone, this is your chance to get your hands on that phone during the Tonaton Mobile week, says Uriel Marquaye, Business Development and Sourcing Manager at Tonaton.com.

Tonaton.com has also arranged deliveries for super busy people to give them convenience as part of the package for the Mobile week.