School feeding caterers trained on making soy food

2017-10-23

The Soybean Innovation Lab (SIL) under the Feed the Future initiative at the weekend trained caterers in the Northern Region under the Ghana School Feeding Program (GSFP) to integrate soy in food menus.

The training, for 18 caterers under the GSFP, mainly from the Sagnerigu District and the Tamale Metropolis, was aimed at encouraging them to include soy in the meals to enrich the nutrition needs of the children.

The event, organized by the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in partnership with SIL, was funded by the USAID under its Feed the Future initiative.

The training formed part of the third annual Ghana Soybean Kick-Off Event held in the Northern Region to showcase the latest advancement in soybean development in Africa.

The caterers were also taught various receipts of soy that could be integrated into the school feeding program menu to substitute food nutriments such as meat, eggs, and beef at reduced cost.

Mrs Margaret Abowen, Senior Programme Associate of the World Food Programme (WFP), urged the caterers to make use of the knowledge gained from the workshop to improve the quality of food given to children to help them grow well.

The SIL is an integrated research programme that provides the science necessary for soy processors to share in the rising demand for soy products, to enable producing countries to address problems of food insecurity and protein malnutrition through increased utilization for human nutrition.