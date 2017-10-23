Railway officials begin investigations into Alajo train derailment

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Railway officials have begun investigations into the possible cause of the train derailment at Alajo in Accra Monday morning.

Preliminary investigations by the railway officials have ruled out over-speeding because the train was just leaving a station and travelling at around 5kph.

Three people a schoolboy and two other passengers were injured and sent to the Achimota hospital for treatment.

Speaking to PrimeNewsGhana after the train derailment, some residents close to the railway said they have on many occasions complained to the Achimota train station of how some of the woods used for the railway line are rotten.

“It always after the passing of the train before we get a sigh of relief, we just saw the train coming with smoke coming from it and if you should have witnessed it you will be scared. The accident that happened did not happen close to any kiosk but by the grace of God it happened close to no kiosk.” a lady said.

“We were in the room and we realised the kiosk was shaking and we came out and what we could see was smoke all over the place and the train shifted from the rails.”

Station manager at the Achimota train station Saviour Zekpui in an interview with PrimeNewsGhana said they have on many occasions advised residents to stay off the railway because of some of these unforeseen circumstances. He indicated investigations have already started to establish the cause of the accident