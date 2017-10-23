Put University of Energy on your priority list – Vice Chancellor appeals to GETFund

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-23

Prof. Harrison K. Dapaah speaking at the 6th Matriculation ceremony of the University of Energy

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), has appealed to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to prioritise the infrastructure needs of the university.

Prof. Harrison K. Dapaah said this will ease the accommodation challenges the school faces as well as help provide unmatched learning experiences for students.

He made the appeal on Saturday, during the 6th Matriculation ceremony of the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Prof Dapaah said although the University is poised to provide education to as many students as possible they are battling with lack of residential facilities for both students and staff.

According to him, the completion of all projects at the school, which currently are at a standstill, will go a long way to help them provide quality and conducive learning experience for the students.

“Sadly, a number of projects which could have put a total of 24 lecture rooms at the disposal of the University have come to a standstill,” he said.

These include a two-storey lecture block under construction, a four-storey 12 room lecture block and a 1,600 hostel capacity as well as permanent facilities at the Dormaa Ahenkro campus to house the school of Agriculture and Technology.

He, therefore, appealed “to the GETFund to put UENR on its priority list as directed by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the second congregation held in August this year”.

The university which operates a multi-campus system was established by an Act of Parliament, Act 830 in 2011 is currently running about 30 academic programmes in 2017.

Prof Dapaah revealed at the matriculation that 1,887 students were admitted, out of which 495 students, representing 32% are females with the remaining population of 1,532, representing 68% [males].

He further announced that they have plans of increasing their postgraduate enrolment to 15% in the near future after offering admissions to 129 postgraduate students this year.

“UENR will continue to engage and partner institutions and other stakeholders to provide platforms for students and staff to exchange ideas and generate knowledge for the mutual benefit of industry, the University and Ghana in general”, he reiterated.

Prof Harrison K. Dapaah urged the students to make maximum use of the facilities placed at their disposal at the school to achieve academic success to the overall benefit of Ghana.

He further warned students not to engage in cheating during examinations or continuous assessment, stealing, and physical or sexual assault, as the university will not countenance any such anti-social practices.