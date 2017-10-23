NPP Nasara Coordinator, Kamaldeen Abdulai involved in an accident

Kamaldeen Abdulai, National Nasara Coordinator of NPP <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508764035_237_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamaldeen Abdulai has been involved in an accident.

He was returning from Wa, where he led a group of party supporters to stage a demonstration to thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for rolling out pro-poor policies including the introduction of the free SHS when the incident occurred, mynewsgh.com has gathered.

It is not immediately known what transpired but the Landcrusier prado vehicle with registration number GG 3977-17 run into a ditch in one of the communities on the Wa-Wenchi road on Sunday afternoon.

Kamaldeen Abdulai who is aspiring as National Youth Organiser of the NPP and other occupants however escaped unhurt.

The vehicle has since been towed from the scene of accident.

